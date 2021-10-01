AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroCentury Corp. (“AeroCentury” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ACY), today announced the closing of the sale of an aggregate 2,870,927 shares of Common Stock of the Company at $3.85 per share, for an aggregate cash purchase price of approximately $11 million (the “Transaction”) pursuant to the Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Securities Purchase Agreement”) between and among Yucheng Hu, Hao Yang, Jing Li, Yeh Ching, Yu Wang, TongTong Ma, Qiang Zhang, Yanhua Li, and Yiyi Huang (collectively, the “Plan Sponsors”) and AeroCentury. The Transaction was previously approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”) on August 31, 2021.

Michael Magnusson, the Company’s previous Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are happy to conclude the Company’s Chapter 11 reorganization with the closing of this $11 million capital investment by Mr. Hu and other investors, which will enable the Company to move forward with no debt and with new capital resources. Although this can be seen as a new beginning for AeroCentury, I and my group of colleagues that the aviation industry has come to know for many years as ‘AeroCentury,’ will remain in place with the Company’s majority-owned subsidiary, JetFleet Holding Corp., which will continue the legacy regional aircraft business of the Company under the aptly-named ‘JetFleet’ moniker. With proceeds of the Plan Sponsors’ equity investment earmarked to fund the re-start of JetFleet Holding Corp.’s activities, we are excited to retake our place as a major player in that regional aviation space.”

Yucheng Hu, the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are very pleased to complete the Transaction. We look forward to continuing to enjoy a portion of the growth and development of the Company’s legacy aircraft leasing business through our majority stake in the Company’s previously wholly-owned subsidiary, JetFleet Holding Corp., but we will also be opportunistic and look for additional growth investments in the future to diversify our revenue streams and potential high growth earnings to our shareholders.”