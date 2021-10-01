Patriot Battery Metals Comments on Recent Market Activity

On September 27, 2021, the Company was informed by OTC Markets of several promotional materials that presented a general overview of the Company and the lithium mining industry, recent press releases regarding its drilling operations and encouraged investors to purchase or trade the Company’s Common Shares. The Company believes that the promotion may have had some impact on market activity, but that a recent stock price increase and trading activity are due primarily to the Company’s news released on September 16 and September 23, 2021 related to its drilling program.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (CSE: PMET) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9GA) wishes to make the following statements regarding recent market activity concerning its common shares (the “Common Shares”) traded on the OTCQB marketplace.

The promotional materials present an overview of the Company that appears based largely on information extracted from the Company’s website, public filings, or in prior press releases. It contains some speculative language and forward-looking statements about investment potential, but the Company does not believe it contains any materially false or misleading statements about the Company. The Company engaged JWC Marketing Awareness Group Inc. (“JWC”) on August 15, 2021 for the purpose of corporate marketing and investor awareness. The Company acknowledges it had editorial control over some of the promotional material referenced above but not all of them, and some of the promotional materials were directly procured or paid for by the Company, while it does not recognize the others, however, the Company acknowledges that it may have indirectly contributed to the creation and distribution of such material due to its engagement of JWC.

To the Company’s knowledge, except as mentioned above, neither the Company’s management, officers, directors, or any controlling shareholders, or any third-party service providers have, directly, or indirectly, been involved in any way (including payment to a third party) with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company and its security.

Since September 30, 2020, the Company has engaged the following third-party providers for investor relations, public relations, marketing or other related services: Stockhouse Publishing Ltd., Resource Stock Digest, JWC Market Awareness Group Inc., Flathead Business Solutions, LLC (dba Tamarack Advisors).