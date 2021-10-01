checkAd

TechnipFMC plc Total Voting Rights and Share Capital

TechnipFMC plc (the “Company”) (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that, in accordance with Article 223-16-1 of the AMF General Regulation, it hereby notifies the market that as of 29 September 2021, the Company’s capital consists of 450,700,480 ordinary shares of USD 1.00 each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 450,700,480.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Category: UK regulatory

29.09.21TechnipFMC Announces Extension of Its Previously Announced Note Tender Offer
29.09.21TechnipFMC Announces Extension of Its Previously Announced Note Tender Offer
28.09.21TechnipFMC Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
28.09.21TechnipFMC Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
15.09.21TechnipFMC Announces Early Results in Connection with Its Previously Announced Note Tender Offer; Early Tender Premium Shall Apply through the Expiration Time
15.09.21TechnipFMC Announces Early Results in Connection with Its Previously Announced Note Tender Offer; Early Tender Premium Shall Apply through the Expiration Time
14.09.21TechnipFMC plc Announces Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K Revising Certain Financial Information and Related Disclosures Included in TechnipFMC plc's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020
03.09.21TechnipFMC Announces Sale of Stake in Technip Energies N.V.
03.09.21TechnipFMC Announces Sale of Stake in Technip Energies N.V.
02.09.21TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
