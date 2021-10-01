Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm

Key highlights:



Weebit, together with its development partner CEA-Leti, demonstrate production-level parameters for its ReRAM technology at 28nm

Key step in productising the technology for the embedded memory market

Weebit’s ReRAM technology can support smaller geometries used in AI, autonomous driving, 5G and advanced IoT

Weebit’s ReRAM is well-positioned to be a key memory technology for embedded non-volatile memory for advanced process nodes where flash memory is no longer feasible

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, together with its development partner CEA-Leti, have demonstrated production-level parameters of Weebit’s Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) technology in a 28 nanometre (nm) process.

Demonstrating production level parameters of Weebit’s ReRAM technology at 28nm is a key step toward productisation of embedded Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) for applications such as AI, autonomous driving, 5G, and advanced Internet-of-Things (IoT) processors.

Weebit and CEA-Leti, the French research institute recognised as a global leader in the field of microelectronics, jointly tested, characterised and measured functional 1 Megabit (Mb) ReRAM arrays in a 28nm process technology on 300 millimetre (mm) wafers, the largest diameter used in mass production and the standard in advanced nodes.

The 28nm ReRAM arrays are implemented using a small and power-efficient switching device, taking full advantage of the low power and low voltage capabilities of the 28nm process, and enabling an up to 4 times increase in memory density. Testing of Weebit’s one-transistor-one-resistor (1T1R) ReRAM arrays, embedded in 28nm Fully Depleted Silicon on Insulator (FDSOI), proved its robustness with very good endurance and data retention alongside other production-level quality parameters.

This successful demonstration of reliability and robustness at 28nm strongly positions Weebit’s ReRAM technology to be a key memory technology in NVM for advanced processes where it is no longer technically or economically feasible to embed flash memory technology.

Olivier Faynot, Head of Silicon component Division at CEA-Leti, said: “The semiconductor industry is constantly moving to smaller geometries for advanced processes. Since embedded flash faces scalability challenges below 40nm, companies today use complex and inefficient solutions when embedding it into their chips. The industry has been crying out for a new technology to succeed flash memory in advanced geometries, and these results show Weebit has a viable solution.”