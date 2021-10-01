WINVEST ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES COMMON STOCK, WARRANTS AND RIGHTS TO COMMENCE TRADING SEPARATELY ON OCTOBER 4, 2021

Cambridge, MA, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WINVU, the “Company”) today announced that the holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the common stock, redeemable warrants and rights underlying such units commencing on October 4, 2021. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “WINVU” and the common stock, warrants and rights that are separated will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “WINV,” “WINVW” and “WINVR,” respectively. Holders of the Company’s units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate units into shares of common stock, warrants and rights.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.