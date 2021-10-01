Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million Concurrent Private Placements
Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI), an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering in the United States of 13,850,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) representing 13,850,000 ordinary shares at an initial public offering price of $22.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of approximately $304.7 million. All ADSs sold in the offering were offered by Exscientia. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 1, 2021 under the ticker symbol “EXAI.” In addition, Exscientia has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,077,500 ADSs at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about October 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
In addition to the ADSs sold in the public offering, the Company announced the concurrent sale of an additional 7,272,727 ADSs at the initial offering price of $22.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of $160.0 million, in private placements to SVF II Excel (DE) LLC, or Softbank, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The sale of these ADSs will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and will be subject to a 180-day lock-up agreement.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
A registration statement relating to these securities became effective on September 30, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus related to the offering can be obtained from any of the joint book-running managers for the offering: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, e-mail: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at 866-718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com. For the avoidance of doubt, such prospectus will not constitute a "prospectus" for the purposes of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and has not been reviewed by any competent authority in any member state in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom.
