checkAd

MBH Corporation Plc English

Autor: Accesswire
01.10.2021, 04:10  |  58   |   |   

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) NameTitle:First name:CallumLast name(s):Laing2. Reason for the notification a) Position / …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 

a) Name

Title:

First name:

Callum

Last name(s):

Laing

2. Reason for the notification 

a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 

a) Name

MBH Corporation Plc

b) LEI

213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43

4. Details of the transaction(s) 

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

GB00BF1GH114

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.248 EUR

49600.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.248 EUR

49600.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

01/10/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Contacts for IR and media enquiries:

- MBH Corporation plc, Charlotte Williams, charlotte@unity-group.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953

- Perception A, Phil Anderson & Charlie Nelson, phil@perceptiona.com, +44 (0)776 749 1519

SOURCE: MBH Corporation Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666375/MBH-Corporation-Plc-English

MBH Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Cannabis, Bildung, Baugewerbe - spannende KMU-Mischung bei MBH Corporation plc - investieren?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MBH Corporation Plc English LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) NameTitle:First name:CallumLast name(s):Laing2. Reason for the notification a) Position / …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
American Manganese Announces CDN$20 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Sachem Capital to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on ...
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC AutoWorld Launches its EBAY Auto Parts Sales and Distribution ...
Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen’s Airocide(R) Kills SARS-CoV-2 ...
Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Codebase Ventures Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03:38 UhrDGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
03:38 UhrDGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
30.09.21DGAP-News: Die MBH Corporation PLC präsentiert stark verbesserte Geschäftszahlen im Vergleich zu 2020 mit einem Umsatzwachstum von 81 % im ersten Geschäftshalbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21DGAP-News: MBH Corporation PLC builds significantly on 2020 with growth in revenue of 81% in first half of 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc erzielt kräftiges Umsatz- und EBIT-Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
30.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc achieves very strong revenue and EBIT growth in H1 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs