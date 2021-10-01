Spirit AeroSystems Announces Agreement to Upgrade 757 Fleet for SF Airlines in China

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. ("Spirit"), a subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] (“Spirit AeroSystems”), announced today it signed, through its Belfast, Northern Ireland operations (known as Short Brothers), an agreement with SF Airlines (SFA) to modify inlet cowlings for its Boeing 757 cargo freighters.

Leaders from SF Airlines and Spirit AeroSystems met this week at the Air Show China in Zhuhai, China, to sign an agreement for Spirit to repair inlet cowlings on the airline's Boeing 757 freighter fleet. From left, Mr. Peter Huang, Vice President of SF Airlines; Ms. Judy Wu, General Manager of the Material Supply Department of SF Airlines; Mr. Tong Jian, President of Maintenance and Engineering Division, SF Airlines; Mr. Kailash Krishnaswamy, General Manager of Spirit AeroSystems (Hangzhou) Enterprise Management Consulting Co.; Mr. Li Sheng, Chief Executive Officer of SF Airlines; Mr. Tristan Ge, Spirit AeroSystems Sales Manager-Asia; and Mr. Jian Liu, Spirit AeroSystems Business Development Manager- Asia. (Photo: Business Wire)

SF Airlines CEO Mr. Li Sheng attended the contract signing with Mr. Kailash Krishnaswamy, General Manager of Spirit AeroSystems (Hangzhou) Enterprise Management Consulting Co., Ltd. in China, during the Air Show China event in Zhuhai, China. Also from SFA, Mr. Tong, General Manager of the SFA Maintenance and Engineering Department, and Ms. Wu, Director of the SFA Maintenance and Engineering Department, joined Mr. Li for the signing.

“Spirit AeroSystems is honored to be selected by SF Airlines for this 10-year agreement,” Mr. Krishnaswamy said. “Under this agreement, Spirit will provide important repairs for inlet cowlings that will help keep SFA’s Boeing 757 fleet operating effectively now and in the future.”

SFA technicians will remove cowlings from the engines and ship them to Spirit’s site in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where the repairs will take place. Once repairs are complete, the cowlings will be shipped back to SFA.

Mr. Krishnaswamy added, “Spirit is positioning itself regionally to support SF Airlines and other operators with increasing passenger travel and freight traffic in the post-COVID era, and we look forward to bringing our world class repair capabilities to the Asia Pacific region.”

On the web: www.spiritaero.com