Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 1 October 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider.

Siem Industries S.A., which is represented on the board of Subsea 7 S.A. by Mr Kristian Siem, purchased 108,000 shares in Subsea 7 S.A. (OSE symbol SUBC), at a price of NOK74.8759 per share, on 30 September 2021. Following this transaction, the aggregate number of shares held by Siem Industries S.A. in Subsea 7 S.A. is 69,449,377.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a) Name Siem Industries S.A., 36-38 Grand Rue, L-1660 Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG

LEI: 549300N2HGK6EBHM3F03
2 Reason for the notification

 
a) Position/status Chairman of Siem Industries S.A., Mr. Kristian Siem, is the Chairman of the Issuer
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 108,000
Price: NOK 74.8759
d) Aggregated information  
e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-30
f) Place of the transaction Oslo Børs

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

 

