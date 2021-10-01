Leonteq opens Lisbon office

Zurich, 01 October 2021

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) establishes an office in Lisbon as part of its initiative to support business growth whilst protecting its profitability over the long-term.

The establishment of Leonteq's office in Lisbon is part of its service centre initiative launched in 2020 to support and facilitate future business growth in a more cost-efficient way as the company continues to expand and evolve. Lisbon, Portugal was selected as Leonteq's newest location due to several factors, including talent and sourcing opportunities, political stability, quality of life, time zone and cost considerations, and the company's onsite presence was established through a phased approach. Phase 1 of the operations consisted of establishing a serviced office set-up, which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, and included hiring a small number of external IT development specialists, as well as other personnel in shared services functions. Phase 2 was launched in the first quarter of 2021 to establish a Leonteq office with up to 100 designated roles along the entire value chain.

Leonteq has now received regulatory approval to open its Portugal branch and will commence operations on 1 October 2021. Leonteq Securities (Europe) GmbH - Sucursal em Portugal is included in the CMVM's list of financial intermediaries authorised to operate in Portugal and will transition its current 50 external specialists to permanent Leonteq employees at the beginning of October. The Portugal branch is co-managed by Manfred Schwientek, General Manager Leonteq (Europe) GmbH, and Fabian Muff, Head of Operational Management and Controlling.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq, stated: "We are delighted to open our office in Portugal as we are expanding mindfully and growing our pool of experts in Lisbon. This extension comes as a natural next step within our growth strategy and enables us to continue investing in key initiatives while protecting our profitability over the long-term."