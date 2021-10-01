checkAd

EQS-News Leonteq opens Lisbon office

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2021, 07:00  |  65   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Expansion
Leonteq opens Lisbon office

01.10.2021 / 07:00

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ OPENS LISBON OFFICE

Zurich, 01 October 2021

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) establishes an office in Lisbon as part of its initiative to support business growth whilst protecting its profitability over the long-term.

The establishment of Leonteq's office in Lisbon is part of its service centre initiative launched in 2020 to support and facilitate future business growth in a more cost-efficient way as the company continues to expand and evolve. Lisbon, Portugal was selected as Leonteq's newest location due to several factors, including talent and sourcing opportunities, political stability, quality of life, time zone and cost considerations, and the company's onsite presence was established through a phased approach. Phase 1 of the operations consisted of establishing a serviced office set-up, which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, and included hiring a small number of external IT development specialists, as well as other personnel in shared services functions. Phase 2 was launched in the first quarter of 2021 to establish a Leonteq office with up to 100 designated roles along the entire value chain.

Leonteq has now received regulatory approval to open its Portugal branch and will commence operations on 1 October 2021. Leonteq Securities (Europe) GmbH - Sucursal em Portugal is included in the CMVM's list of financial intermediaries authorised to operate in Portugal and will transition its current 50 external specialists to permanent Leonteq employees at the beginning of October. The Portugal branch is co-managed by Manfred Schwientek, General Manager Leonteq (Europe) GmbH, and Fabian Muff, Head of Operational Management and Controlling.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq, stated: "We are delighted to open our office in Portugal as we are expanding mindfully and growing our pool of experts in Lisbon. This extension comes as a natural next step within our growth strategy and enables us to continue investing in key initiatives while protecting our profitability over the long-term."

Seite 1 von 3
Leonteq Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Leonteq opens Lisbon office EQS Group-News: Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Expansion Leonteq opens Lisbon office 01.10.2021 / 07:00 PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ OPENS LISBON OFFICE Zurich, 01 October 2021 Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) establishes an office in Lisbon as part of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AGROB Immobilien AG; Bieter: RFR InvestCo 1 S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG veröffentlicht den konsolidierten Finanzbericht zum 1. ...
DGAP-News: Verkaufsverhandlungen bzgl. Voltabox-Beteiligung abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 mit positivem EBITDA ab und gibt ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE übernimmt Match2One, eine schwedische Self-Serve-Plattform für ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces bond buyback results in the amount of €411 million
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of CytoTools AG votes for dismissal of all Supervisory Board members
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Interim Results
DGAP-Adhoc: Wechsel im Vorstandsvorsitz der Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrEQS-News: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Lissabon
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21EQS-News: Press release: Leonteq now offers 22 crypto assets on its platform
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21EQS-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq bietet insgesamt 22 Krypto-Assets auf ihrer Plattform an
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten