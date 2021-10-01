ING Starts EUR 1.7 Billion Share Buyback

(PLX AI) – ING announces €1.7 billion share buyback program begins Oct. 5.To end no later than May 5 next yearWill not impact CET1 ratio, which was 15.7% at end of Q2

Will not impact CET1 ratio, which was 15.7% at end of Q2




