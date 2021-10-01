checkAd

Court Rules in Eurofins Viracor’s favor in Patent Infringement Case

01.10.2021   

The United States District Court for District of Delaware has ruled that the patent asserted in CareDx’s patent infringement case against Eurofins Viracor is invalid. Eurofins Viracor is very pleased that the Court has agreed with its arguments and issued judgment in Eurofins Viracor’s favor in this challenge to Eurofins’ critically important diagnostic tools to manage organ rejection risk.

Eurofins Viracor’s offerings include Viracor TRAC Kidney dd-cfDNA, Viracor TRAC Heart dd-cfDNA and Viracor TRAC Lung dd-cfDNA. In related innovation for transplant patients earlier this week, Eurofins Viracor’s affiliate, Transplant Genomics, Inc. (“TGI”), launched OmniGraf, which combines the TruGraf blood gene expression test and Viracor TRAC donor-derived cell-free DNA assays. For renal transplant recipients, OmniGraf Kidney represents the first diagnostic tool that combines cell free DNA and gene expression data. When combined with TGI’s proprietary technology and machine learning, the test offers patients and clinicians an early and accurate assessment of kidney transplant rejection.

OmniGraf is a trademark of Transplant Genomics, Inc.

TruGraf is a registered trademark of Transplant Genomics, Inc.

Viracor TRAC is a registered trademark of Eurofins Viracor, LLC

Notes to Editors:

For more information, please visit https://www.eurofins-viracor.com/clinical/

About Viracor

With over 30 years of specialised expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients, Viracor Eurofins is committed to delivering results to medical professionals, transplant teams, reference laboratories and biopharmaceutical companies faster, when it matters most. Eurofins Viracor is passionate about delivering value to its clients by providing timely, actionable information, never losing sight of the connection between the testing it performs and the patients it ultimately serves.

Eurofins Viracor is a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services. For more information, please visit https://www.eurofins.com/ and https://www.eurofins-viracor.com/.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in agroscience Contract Research Organisation services. Eurofins is one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies, as well as having an emerging global presence in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

Wertpapier


