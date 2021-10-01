Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 99.5 MW from Ireland

Hamburg, 1 October 2021 . End of September, the Nordex Group received an order for 99.5 MW from Oweninny Power DAC - a joint venture between ESB and Bord na Móna - from Ireland. The order includes the delivery and installation of 31 N117/3600 turbines rated at reduced 3.21 MW output, as well as a premium service for the maintenance and servicing of the turbines over a period of 15 years.

The project's grid connection size and electricity export is 83 MW. The "Oweninny 2" wind farm will be built in County Mayo in the West of Ireland. The start of deliveries and installation of the turbines on project-specific 117.5 meter tubular steel towers is scheduled for spring 2022. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of the same year.

The "Oweninny 2" wind farm was successful in the first Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) auction round held in July 2020; designed to help deliver Ireland's commitment to sourcing 70% of electricity from renewable generation by 2030. The Irish government is supporting the use of the country's own wind resources to achieve the targets set out in the 2019 Climate Action Plan for Renewable Energy. This plan sets out how Ireland intends to achieve its 2030 carbon emission reduction targets to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 35 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of around EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently has more than 8,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact for press inquiries:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:

Nordex SE

Felix Zander

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116

fzander@nordex-online.com

