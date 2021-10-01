SkiStar Year-End Report September 2020-August 2021
SKISTAR CLOSES THE FINANCIAL YEAR AFTER A RECORD WINTER IN SWEDEN AND SUMMER SUCCESS
– HISTORICALLY HIGH BOOKINGS FOR THE WINTER SEASON AT +10 PERCENT
- During the financial year, SkiStar updated their strategic plan and the repositioning of SkiStar the winter ski lift company as SkiStar the year-round mountain tourism company focusing on Scandinavia.
- The focus on summer during the fourth quarter resulted in higher guest numbers, which led to an increase in sales in all revenue categories.
- On 1 July, SkiStar took over the operation of six hotels and lodges in the Scandinavian mountain resorts, creating a new business area: Operation of Hotels.
- Earnings continue to be negatively affected by the absence of foreign guests, mainly in Norway, due to the pandemic and entry rules.
Fourth quarter
- Net sales for the fourth quarter were SEK 246 (162) million, an increase of SEK 83 million (51 percent) compared with the previous year.
- Profit after tax was SEK 80 (-101) million, an increase of SEK 180 million (180 percent) compared with the previous year.
- Operating profit was positively affected by SEK 198 million related to transfers of hotel properties, building rights and indirectly jointly-owned (50%) companies, all through conveyances to the already established joint venture company Skiab Invest AB.
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.87 (-1.23).
Full Year
- Net sales for the full year were SEK 2,751 (2,794) million, a decline of SEK 44 million (2 percent) compared with the previous year.
- Profit after tax was SEK 234 (287) million, a decline of SEK 53 million (19 percent) compared to the previous year.
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.04 (3.71), a decline of 18 percent.
- The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 1.50 (0) per share, totalling SEK 118 (0) million.
Comments from the CEO Stefan Sjöstrand:
We end a year in which we have delivered positive results, in the middle of an ongoing pandemic, with an extremely strong momentum in business development, acquisitions and divestments. All Swedish and Norwegian destinations remained open throughout the winter season with more new guests visiting us. However, the absence of foreign guests has had an adverse effect on our earnings. Our new focus on the summer months, with SkiStar Sports & Adventures, has contributed to more summer guests.
