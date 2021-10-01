checkAd

EXEL Industries continues to diversify into shipbuilding with the acquisition of the WAUQUIEZ, RHEA and TOFINOU brands

PRESS RELEASE                September 30, 2021

 

EXEL Industries continues to diversify into shipbuilding with the acquisition of the WAUQUIEZ, RHEA and TOFINOU brands

As part of its continued diversification, EXEL Industries announces the acquisition on September 30th, 2021 of the WAUQUIEZ, RHEA-MARINE and TOFINOU shipyards, as well as the Mediterranean ETTORE-YACHTING technical base sold by the EXPERTON-REVOLLIER Group.

  • WAUQUIEZ, emblematic manufacturer of top-of-the-range French-style blue water sailing yachts since the 1960s. Wauquiez yachts combine purity of lines, comfort and sailing performance for long-distance, fast cruising journeys.
  • RHEA MARINE, manufacturer of neo-retro motorboats since the 1990s, crafted with timeless lines.  A well-established shipyard in La Rochelle, RHEA MARINE offers both traditional and modern boats for coastal and offshore sailing. 
  • TOFINOU, manufacturer of luxury sailing boats since the 1980s. Elegant, efficient and comfortable, Tofinou boats are ideal for day cruising and solo-sailing for demanding sailors. 

This pool of brands spread over three sites in France (Neuville en Ferrain, La Rochelle and Port Camargue) is set to generate sales of around €15 million in 2021 and has roughly 100 employees.

EXEL Industries is constantly seeking to diversify, and this shipbuilding activity fits perfectly into that perspective. The markets in which the WAUQUIEZ, RHEA MARINE and TOFINOU brands operate have different cycles from the Group’s traditional markets and will increase its stability.

These companies operate in B2B2C and B2C configurations, and have national reach as well as an export footprint.

The strong identity of their products gives each brand an established reputation in their specific markets.

This new acquisition is in line with the skills that have made the Group so successful, namely the high technicity of its products, small and medium series production and mastery of the entire value chain: R&D, production, distribution and associated services.

EXEL Industries is a French family group, which ambition is to design, manufacture and market capital equipment and associated services enabling its customers to improve efficiency and productivity, or to contribute to the pleasures of life, while achieving their ESG objectives. EXEL Industries employs over 3,500 people spread across 34 countries and five continents.

Euronext Paris, SRD Long only – compartment B (Mid Cap) / EnterNext PEA-PME 150 index (Mnemo EXE/ISIN FR0004527638)

This Press release is available on the website www.exel-industries.com.

Yves BELEGAUD
Group Chief Executive Officer
Yves.belegaud@exel-industries.com 		Patrick TRISTANI
C.F.P.O./ Investor Relations. Tel: 0682258104
Patrick.tristani@exel-industries.com

www.rhea-marine.fr                        www.tofinou.com                        www.wauquiez.com

 

2.13.0.0

2.13.0.0

Attachment





EXEL Industries continues to diversify into shipbuilding with the acquisition of the WAUQUIEZ, RHEA and TOFINOU brands PRESS RELEASE                September 30, 2021   EXEL Industries continues to diversify into shipbuilding with the acquisition of the WAUQUIEZ, RHEA and TOFINOU brands As part of its continued diversification, EXEL Industries announces the …

