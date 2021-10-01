checkAd

DGAP-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ESGTI AG: Shares of investment company ESGTI with focus on Environmental and Social Impact start trading on BX Swiss

01.10.2021 / 07:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • Opening price of CHF 3.23 implies market capitalization of CHF 83.9 million
  • Lean organizational setup, with operations delegated to four holding companies
  • Differentiated investment approach, grounded in ESG excellence
  • Three focus investment themes of AgTech & Sustainable Agriculture, Life Sciences, Clean Technology & Energy
  • Allows investors to invest in a consistently ESG-focused portfolio

Hünenberg, 01 October 2021 - ESGTI AG ("ESGTI"), the investment company focussing on investments in the fields of AgTech & Sustainable Agriculture, Life Sciences and Clean Technology & Energy with respective excellence in ESG, announces today the start of trading of company's shares (ticker: ESGTI) on the BX Swiss.

"As ESGTI is operating as an ESG investment company out of Switzerland, the start of trading of our ESGTI share on BX Swiss today represents a major milestone for our company and the entire team" comments Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman of ESGTI. "We are very pleased about our return to our home country as Switzerland fully represents ESGTI's heritage and standards."

Pricing and trading of ESGTI
The trading of ESGTI on the open market of the Berlin Stock Exchange terminated as per 30 September 2021. Today's opening price of the ESGTI share of CHF 3.23 represents the closing price of the last trading day in Berlin, converted into Swiss Francs. The opening price implies a market capitalization of CHF 83.9 million for the 25'985'369 registered shares outstanding. Moreover, this price values the company at a 28 % discount to its NAV (Net Asset Value) as per August 31, 2021.

Lean organizational setup, with operations delegated to four holding companies
ESGTI operates through a lean organisational structure. The Board of Directors is supported by external Investment Advisers and an Administrator, and realizes its investments through four sub-holding companies with respective management teams that are independent from ESGTI: ESG LifeSciences AG (CH), AltEnergis plc (UK), Sky Energy AG (CH) and ESG EKO AGRO Group s.r.l. (I).
