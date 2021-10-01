checkAd

Nordex Gets 99.5 MW Wind Turbine Order in Ireland

Autor: PLX AI
01.10.2021   

(PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 99.5 MW from Ireland.The order includes the delivery and installation of 31 N117/3600 turbines rated at reduced 3.21 MW output, as well as a premium service for the maintenance and servicing of the turbines over …

  • (PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 99.5 MW from Ireland.
  • The order includes the delivery and installation of 31 N117/3600 turbines rated at reduced 3.21 MW output, as well as a premium service for the maintenance and servicing of the turbines over a period of 15 years
