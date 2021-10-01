Nordex Gets 99.5 MW Wind Turbine Order in Ireland
- (PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 99.5 MW from Ireland.
- The order includes the delivery and installation of 31 N117/3600 turbines rated at reduced 3.21 MW output, as well as a premium service for the maintenance and servicing of the turbines over a period of 15 years
