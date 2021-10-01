Gamesys Group PLC - Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONRECOMMENDED COMBINATION …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / On 13 April 2021, the boards of Gamesys and Bally's announced that they had agreed the terms of a recommended combination of Bally's and Gamesys pursuant to which Bally's and Premier Entertainment would acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gamesys (the "Combination") by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act (the "Scheme").

The full terms of, and conditions to, the Combination were set out in the scheme document relating to the Combination published on 1 June 2021 (the "Scheme Document").

On 30 September 2021, Gamesys and Bally's announced that the Court had sanctioned the Scheme at the Court Hearing.

Gamesys and Bally's are pleased to announce that, following delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies today, the Scheme has now become Effective in accordance with its terms and the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gamesys is now owned by Bally's and Premier Entertainment.

Delisting and cancellation of trading of Gamesys Shares

Applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange in relation to the de-listing of Gamesys Shares from the premium listing segment of the Official List and the cancellation of the admission to trading of Gamesys Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, which is expected to take place by 8:00 a.m. on 4 October.

Settlement of Consideration

In the case of Scheme Shareholders who held their Scheme Shares at the Scheme Record Time in certificated form, settlement of any cash consideration payable to them pursuant to the Scheme will be effected by means of cheques which will be despatched as soon as practicable and in any event no later than 14 days after this announcement.

In the case of Scheme Shareholders who held their Scheme Shares at the Scheme Record Time in uncertificated form, settlement of any cash consideration payable to them pursuant to the Scheme will be effected by means of an assured payment obligation created in favour of such Scheme Shareholder's payment bank in accordance with the CREST assured payment arrangements as soon as practicable and in any event no later than 14 days after this announcement.