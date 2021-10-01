checkAd

Gamesys Group PLC - Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective

Autor: Accesswire
01.10.2021, 08:00  |  39   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONRECOMMENDED COMBINATION …

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

RECOMMENDED COMBINATION of Bally's Corporation ("Bally's") (and Premier Entertainment Sub, LLC an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary ("Premier Entertainment") with Gamesys Group plc ("Gamesys") Scheme of Arrangement becomes Effective

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / On 13 April 2021, the boards of Gamesys and Bally's announced that they had agreed the terms of a recommended combination of Bally's and Gamesys pursuant to which Bally's and Premier Entertainment would acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gamesys (the "Combination") by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act (the "Scheme").

The full terms of, and conditions to, the Combination were set out in the scheme document relating to the Combination published on 1 June 2021 (the "Scheme Document").

On 30 September 2021, Gamesys and Bally's announced that the Court had sanctioned the Scheme at the Court Hearing.

Gamesys and Bally's are pleased to announce that, following delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies today, the Scheme has now become Effective in accordance with its terms and the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gamesys is now owned by Bally's and Premier Entertainment.

Delisting and cancellation of trading of Gamesys Shares
Applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange in relation to the de-listing of Gamesys Shares from the premium listing segment of the Official List and the cancellation of the admission to trading of Gamesys Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, which is expected to take place by 8:00 a.m. on 4 October.

Settlement of Consideration
In the case of Scheme Shareholders who held their Scheme Shares at the Scheme Record Time in certificated form, settlement of any cash consideration payable to them pursuant to the Scheme will be effected by means of cheques which will be despatched as soon as practicable and in any event no later than 14 days after this announcement.

In the case of Scheme Shareholders who held their Scheme Shares at the Scheme Record Time in uncertificated form, settlement of any cash consideration payable to them pursuant to the Scheme will be effected by means of an assured payment obligation created in favour of such Scheme Shareholder's payment bank in accordance with the CREST assured payment arrangements as soon as practicable and in any event no later than 14 days after this announcement.

Seite 1 von 5
Gamesys Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gamesys Group PLC - Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONRECOMMENDED COMBINATION …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
American Manganese Announces CDN$20 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Sachem Capital to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on ...
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC AutoWorld Launches its EBAY Auto Parts Sales and Distribution ...
Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen’s Airocide(R) Kills SARS-CoV-2 ...
Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Codebase Ventures Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:50 UhrGamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Accesswire | Analysen
08:50 UhrGamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Accesswire | Analysen
08:00 UhrGamesys Group PLC - Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective
Accesswire | Analysen
30.09.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement
Accesswire | Analysen
30.09.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement
Accesswire | Analysen
29.09.21Gamesys Group PLC - Rule 2.9 Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen
29.09.21Gamesys Group PLC - Rule 2.9 Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen
22.09.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company
Accesswire | Analysen
22.09.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company
Accesswire | Analysen
22.09.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Block Listing Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen