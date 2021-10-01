checkAd

CS Global Partners Witnesses Increase in Interest from Turkish Applicants Seeking Second Citizenship

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Global Partners, a leading, international legal advisory and marketing firm has seen a sharp increase in interest from Turkish applicants in the last week. As more foreign investors look overseas for greater freedom and opportunities, citizenship by investment (CBI) programmes have become a popular route to seeking a valuable second citizenship.

Holding second citizenship has become integral for modern businesspeople and those that want to diversify their financial options. With the economic unpredictability over the last year, ensuring one's assets are spread across various sectors, and countries have become increasingly crucial to minimise risk and exposure. Second citizenship is the perfect tool to protect your future, wealth and family, according to the London-headquartered firm

Turkish applicants have had a particular interest in Dominica's CBI Programme due to its affordability for single applicants. It is one of the most cost-effective routes for those who want to invest in a programme that does not necessarily break the bank. It is also considered the best CBI option, ranked by experts at the Financial Times' PWM magazine. The annual ranking, known as the CBI Index, has consecutively listed Dominica as the best country for second citizenship for the last five years.

"We're not surprised to see Turkish applicants' interest in Dominica," says Paul Singh, Director at CS Global Partners. "Those that do adequate research of the CBI industry will see that the island nation has continuously been highly rated for its efficiency, affordability as well as its stringent due diligence processes. It's the reason why Dominica remains a popular option for foreign investors."

Established in 1994, Dominica's CBI Programme offers two investment routes: either a one-time contribution to a government fund or the purchase of selected real estate. Citizens of Dominica gain travel access to over 140 countries and territories, alternative business prospects with vast financial perks and a second home in a stable democracy with ties to economic giants like the United States and the United Kingdom.

