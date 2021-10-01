Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 23 September 2021 to 29 September 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 19 000 shares during the period from 23 September 2021 to 29 September 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 16 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 September 2021 to 29 September 2021:
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|23 September 2021
|2 400
|36.80
|36.88
|36.70
|88 320
|24 September 2021
|2 600
|36.58
|36.80
|36.36
|95 108
|27 September 2021
|5 027
|36.36
|36.78
|36.04
|182 782
|28 September 2021
|4 201
|36.49
|36.66
|36.30
|153 294
|29 September 2021
|4 772
|36.21
|36.44
|35.90
|172 794
|Total
|19 000
|-
|-
|-
|692 298
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|23 September 2021
|6 000
|36.93
|37.16
|36.60
|221 580
|24 September 2021
|1 200
|36.69
|36.80
|36.60
|44 028
|27 September 2021
|4 000
|36.57
|37.00
|36.30
|146 280
|28 September 2021
|3 800
|36.68
|36.96
|36.48
|139 384
|29 September 2021
|1 400
|36.56
|36.62
|36.50
|51 184
|Total
|16 400
|602 456
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 99 369 shares. On 29 September 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 250 829 own shares out of 60 441 991 issued shares (or 5.38 % of all outstanding shares).
