BioNTech Expands Clinical Oncology Portfolio with First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Trial of mRNA-based Individualized Immunotherapy BNT122 in Colorectal Cancer Patients

Second Phase 2 trial initiated from BioNTech’s proprietary individualized mRNA-based cancer vaccine platform iNeST

Randomized Phase 2 trial will enroll approximately 200 patients with high-risk colorectal cancer that are circulating tumor DNA positive after adjuvant treatment

BioNTech-sponsored trial is initiated in the United States, Germany, Spain and Belgium and is enrolling patients immediately

BioNTech will continue joint development of BNT122 (autogene cevumeran, RO7198457) with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in other trials

MAINZ, GERMANY, October 1, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”), announced today that the first colorectal cancer patient has been treated with its individualized mRNA cancer vaccine BNT122 (autogene cevumeran, RO7198457) in a Phase 2 clinical trial. The trial has been initiated in the United States, Germany, Spain and Belgium. It is planned to enroll about 200 patients to evaluate the efficacy of RO7198457 (BNT122) compared to watchful waiting after surgery and chemotherapy, the current standard of care for these high-risk patients. As the second deadliest cancer worldwide, the medical need for novel therapies to treat colorectal cancer remains high.

The open-label Phase 2 trial ( NCT04486378 ) is investigating autogene cevumeran in stage II/III colorectal cancer patients after surgical resection of their tumor and completion of adjuvant chemotherapy. The current standard of care in this indication is watchful waiting to see if tumors recur after removal of the primary tumor and adjuvant chemotherapy. A proportion of these patients are expected to have a recurrence of their tumor within 2-3 years after their surgery: in the clinical trial, patients at high risk for recurrence will be identified early on with a highly sensitive blood test detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). The Phase 2 trial will investigate the efficacy of autogene cevumeran as a single agent compared to standard of care watchful waiting in this high-risk patient population. The primary endpoint for the study is disease-free survival (DFS). Secondary objectives include relapse-free survival (RFS), overall survival (OS) and safety. The first patient in the trial has been treated at a clinical site in Europe.