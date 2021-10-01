checkAd

Government approval of Scatec’s RMIPPP project in South Africa delayed - 2021 growth target will not be reached

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 08:00  |  43   |   |   

Oslo, 1 October 2021: Scatec has been notified by the IPP Office in South Africa that the government approval process for the RMIPP programme has been delayed and that timing of financial close has been moved to the end of January 2022. Construction start for Scatec’s 540 MW + storage project is therefore expected in the first quarter 2022.

The renewable industry is currently affected by cost inflation and supply chain disruptions, which to a varying degree affects Scatec’s project backlog and pipeline. Scatec has decided not to move forward with backlog projects totaling 166 MW in Brazil and Ukraine, as projected margins and returns fall below the Company’s hurdle rates. The company expects total impairment of NOK 40-50 million of development cost related to the two projects, which will be charged to the Income Statement for the third quarter 2021.

On this basis, Scatec will not reach the target of 5.9 GW in operation or under construction by the end of 2021, and the project backlog has been lowered from 2,081 MW to 1,915 MW.

The target to reach 15 GW in operation or under construction by the end of 2025 remains in place.

“It is disappointing not to reach the 2021 growth target, but with our track record and solid pipeline we will continue to deliver growth and long-term value. South Africa is our home market, and we are looking forward to delivering much needed electricity under the RMIPP programme”, says CEO Raymond Carlsen.

For further information, please contact:
 Andreas Austrell, VP IR
Tel: +47 974 38 686, andreas.austrell@scatec.com

Mikkel Tørud, CFO
Tel: +47 976 99 144, ir@scatec.com  


About Scatec
Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. Scatec has more than 3.5 GW in operation and under construction on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on Linkedin.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Kine Aaltvedt, Communication & IR Coordinator at Scatec ASA, on 1 October 2021 at 08:00 CEST





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Government approval of Scatec’s RMIPPP project in South Africa delayed - 2021 growth target will not be reached Oslo, 1 October 2021: Scatec has been notified by the IPP Office in South Africa that the government approval process for the RMIPP programme has been delayed and that timing of financial close has been moved to the end of January 2022. Construction …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
Huize Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Telecom Infra Project Welcomes Minim and Evaluates Its Technology as a Standard Element in OpenWiFi ...
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...