Bilia and Volvo Cars have reached an agreement on future cooperation

Bilia has today reached an agreement in principle with Volvo Car Sverige AB and Volvo Car Norway AS on a future cooperation and its main terms. Bilia is very proud and happy about the continued confidence in selling new Volvo cars and look forward to driving the transformation process towards tomorrow’s car dealers together with Volvo Cars, with focus on a modern and worry-free customer experience.

In Sweden, Bilia will continue to be a car dealer for new Volvo cars in the metropolitan areas of Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö and Västerås, while Bilia in Norway will leave the metropolitan area of Oslo. All in all the agreement with Volvo Car Sverige AB and Volvo Car Norway AS entails that Bilia will receive authorization to sell new Volvo cars and conduct service operations for 34 facilities in Sweden and for 10 facilities in Norway.
”We are very happy to be able to run Volvo operations also in the future at 44 facilities in Sweden and Norway. We are proud and happy to together with Volvo Cars, deliver on our joint ambitions and in line with expectations of Volvo customers where physical and digital experiences are combined seamlessly”, says Per Avander, CEO for the Bilia Group.

As a result of this agreement Bilia has signed a binding letter of intent to sell four facilities in Skaraborg to Bröderna Brandt Personbilar AB. The sale is expected to take place on
1 January 2022. The facility in Uppsala will be sold to a third party, which is expected to take place on 1 July 2022. Negotiation concerning sale and evaluation of alternative operations is ongoing f. or four smaller facilities in Bergslagen. Bilia will not receive authorization for additionally three facilities in Sweden, why Bilia intends to conduct other operations in these facilities in the future. In Norway, in accordance with the agreement with Volvo Car Norway AS, three facilities located in the Oslo area will be sold to the newly established company Volvo Car Greater-Oslo AS as of 1 July 2022.

The facilities that Bilia intends to sell or replace with other operation have sold new cars, used cars and conducted service for Volvo and in Sweden partly also for Renault. These facilities have on average over the past three years together reported a net turnover of totally about SEK 6.2 bn and an operating profit of about SEK 280 M.

The parties will now begin final contract negotiations, which are expected to be completed in the autumn. All transfers are subject to approval by the Swedish and Norwegian competition authorities.

