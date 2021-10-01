checkAd

Vow ASA Vow bags NOK 140 million clean-tech contract in cruise

Vow ASA’s subsidiary Scanship AS has been awarded a serial cruise newbuild contract valued at up to EUR 13.8 million (NOK 140 million) by a major European shipyard.

The contract includes Scanship’s clean ship systems for up to four cruise ships, of which two orders are firm at a total value of EUR 6.9 million and two are optional at a total value of EUR 6.9 million.

Each contract includes supply of state-of-the-art technology to process garbage, food waste and wastewater onboard cruise ships carrying 1 000 people aboard.

Equipment for the first ship will be delivered from Scanship to the yard in Q3 2022.

“We are very pleased to continue to supply our technology towards one of the largest cruise newbuild yards in Europe as we continue to grow our market share deploying our advanced clean-tech in the cruise newbuilding market,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Scanship ASA.

“With this new award, we have entered cruise contracts for nearly NOK 500 million including options in 2021. We are very proud for this win, as it confirms our long-time capability to deliver advanced technology at large scale and in line with the cruise industry high-quality performance standards, and fully compliant with highest effluent standards at sea,” said Henrik Badin.

Shipyard and shipowner will be disclosed at later stage.


For more information please contact

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

 





