Cavotec’s Nomination Committee ahead of Annual General Meeting 2022

The Nomination Committee of Cavotec SA (“Cavotec”) consists of members appointed by Cavotec’s Board of Directors, in accordance with Cavotec's Internal Regulations. However, the composition of the members of the Nomination Committee presented below is in line with the recommendations of the Swedish Corporate Governance Code. The main purpose and responsibility of the Nomination Committee is to present proposals for the election and remuneration of the Chairman and the Board of Directors as well as the Auditors to the Annual General Meeting 2022. 

The Board of Directors has decided that the four largest shareholders, representing 63.0% of the vote, and the Chairman of Cavotec’s Board of Directors shall be represented in the Nomination Committee. On 31 August 2021, the four largest shareholders recorded in the company’s share register were Bure Equity AB (36.2% of the vote), AP4 (9.8% of the vote), Lannebo Fonder (8.7% of the vote) and Nomina SA (8.4% of the vote). 

Upon nomination from the major shareholders, the Board of Directors has appointed the following representatives to the Nomination Committee: 

  •  Henrik Blomquist, who represents Bure Equity AB 
  •  Thomas Ehlin, who represents The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4) 
  •  Claes Murander, who represents Lannebo Fonder 
  •  Fabio Cannavale, who represents Nomina SA 
  •  Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of Cavotec’s Board of Directors 

The above calculation is based on 94,243,200 shares, which represents the total number of ordinary shares in Cavotec. 

Cavotec’s Annual General Meeting for the financial year 1 January 2021 – 31 December 2021 will be held on 18 May 2022. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to evaluate the proposals received with due care, proposals must be submitted by no later than 18 March 2022. The Nomination Committee’s proposals will be presented in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting 2022 and on the company’s website. 

Shareholders in Cavotec should send proposals to the Nomination Committee by email to nomination@cavotec.com.

ENDS 

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel
Investor Relations Manager
Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34. Email: investor@cavotec.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 1 October 2021.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications. Backed by more than 40 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient, and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. 
Learn more at cavotec.com. 

Attachment





