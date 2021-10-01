Bilia Agrees to Sell Volvo Cars, but Leaves Several Locations in Sweden & Norway Autor: PLX AI | 01.10.2021, 08:05 | | 45 0 | 0 01.10.2021, 08:05 | (PLX AI) – Bilia and Volvo Cars have reached an agreement on future cooperation.Bilia will continue to be a car dealer for new Volvo cars in the metropolitan areas of Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö and Västerås, while Bilia in Norway will leave the … (PLX AI) – Bilia and Volvo Cars have reached an agreement on future cooperation.Bilia will continue to be a car dealer for new Volvo cars in the metropolitan areas of Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö and Västerås, while Bilia in Norway will leave the … (PLX AI) – Bilia and Volvo Cars have reached an agreement on future cooperation.

Bilia will continue to be a car dealer for new Volvo cars in the metropolitan areas of Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö and Västerås, while Bilia in Norway will leave the metropolitan area of Oslo

The facilities that Bilia intends to sell or replace with other operation have sold new cars, used cars and conducted service for Volvo and in Sweden partly also for Renault

These facilities have on average over the past three years together reported a net turnover of totally about SEK 6.2 billion and an operating profit of about SEK 280 million



