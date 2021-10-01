Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Nordea to Pay EUR 0.72 Dividend on Oct. 5 (PLX AI) – Nordea Board of Directors has decided on distribution of ordinary dividend.Nordea to distribute an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.72 per share on Oct. 5The dividend amount is already deducted from the Common Equity Tier 1 capital, and thus …



