Subsea 7 S.A. - completion of Seaway 7 ASA transaction

Luxembourg – 1 October 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that the combination of its offshore fixed wind business with OHT ASA (Oslo Børs: OHT) has been completed on 1 October 2021. Subsequent to the combination, OHT ASA will be re-named Seaway 7 ASA.



Subsea 7 Blue Space Limited, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Subsea 7 S.A., holds 72% of Seaway 7 ASA shares and Subsea 7 S.A. will fully consolidate Seaway 7 ASA in its financial statements from 1 October 2021.