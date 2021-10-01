Four years after its launch, Orange continues to develop Orange Bank

To strengthen the development of Orange Bank, Orange is continuing to invest in its bank. A 230 million euro increase in capital will speed up the growth projects envisaged in the bank's strategic plan. The Group has also reached an agreement with its historic partner, Groupama, to buy its 21.7% stake while maintaining the excellent commercial relationship.

With 1.6 million customers in France and Spain1, Orange Bank is now one of the top five neobanks in France after just four years of existence. This success continues to build with over 40,000 new customers every month and over 1 billion euros in loans to be extended by the end of the year. What’s more, while the majority of neobanks have continued to deploy a free-to-use model, over 90% of new Orange Bank customers subscribe to a billed service.

These figures also reflect the success of the strategy for convergence between telecoms and financial services, which has been pursued from the initial launch of the bank. For example, in France, the average spending per customer who has also subscribed to an Orange Bank payment facility has doubled. In addition, thanks to the Group's distribution network, for every 100 sales linked to mobile telephony, 35 banking sales are made. In Spain, the attrition rate of Orange customers who have subscribed to the Orange Bank offer has halved.

Finally, in financial terms, Orange Bank should significantly reduce its losses in 2021 thanks to an increase in NBI (Net Banking Income), up 57% in H1 2021 compared with H1 2020, and decreased management costs owing to investments in the bank's processes over the past three years. As such, the management costs per customer have gone down by 35% since 2018. This trajectory - which includes substantial investments to create a new, modern, digital bank in line with Orange customers' expectations - was planned from the outset. The rate at which the bank is moving towards breakeven is comparable, or faster, than that of its peers in the neobanking industry.

Building on this success, Orange has decided to accelerate the development of Orange Bank. To do so, the bank will continue to invest in its platform to maintain its technological edge. New activities will be developed in partnership with the best fintechs: after acquiring Anytime to address the Professional/SME sector and signing a strategic partnership with Younited for credit, a tender process is in progress for new insurance offers.