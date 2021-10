Daimler Truck to List by End of 2021; Anticipated to Join Enlarged DAX in Q1 Autor: PLX AI | 01.10.2021, 08:07 | | 72 0 | 0 01.10.2021, 08:07 | (PLX AI) – Daimler shareholders decide on spin-off of Daimler Truck.Daimler says initial listing of Daimler Truck Holding AG anticipated by end of 2021Daimler assumes Daimler Truck Holding AG will be included in the enlarged DAX in Q1 2022Renaming … (PLX AI) – Daimler shareholders decide on spin-off of Daimler Truck.Daimler says initial listing of Daimler Truck Holding AG anticipated by end of 2021Daimler assumes Daimler Truck Holding AG will be included in the enlarged DAX in Q1 2022Renaming … (PLX AI) – Daimler shareholders decide on spin-off of Daimler Truck.

Daimler says initial listing of Daimler Truck Holding AG anticipated by end of 2021

Daimler assumes Daimler Truck Holding AG will be included in the enlarged DAX in Q1 2022

Renaming of Daimler AG as Mercedes-Benz Group AG planned for February 2022

Daimler shareholders will hold a 65% stake in the new Daimler Truck Holding AG, which will then be listed on the stock exchange as an independent company

As consideration for the spin-off Daimler shareholders are to receive one additional share in Daimler Truck Holding AG for every two shares they hold in Daimler AG

Daimler will retain a minority interest of 35% in Daimler Truck Holding AG and plans to transfer 5% to Daimler Pension Trust



