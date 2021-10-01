Orange Buys Groupama's 21.7% Stake in Orange Bank; Increases Capital by EUR 230 Million
(PLX AI) – Orange announces EUR 230 million increase in capital for Orange Bank.Orange says Bank should significantly reduce its losses in 2021 thanks to an increase in Net Banking Income, up 57% in H1 2021 compared with H1 2020Orange also says to …
- (PLX AI) – Orange announces EUR 230 million increase in capital for Orange Bank.
- Orange says Bank should significantly reduce its losses in 2021 thanks to an increase in Net Banking Income, up 57% in H1 2021 compared with H1 2020
- Orange also says to buy Groupama's 21.7% stake in Orange Bank; valuation details not disclosed
- Groupama will remain a major commercial partner having extended the exclusivity granted to Orange Bank for everyday banking and consumer credit until 2028
