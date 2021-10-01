Orange Buys Groupama's 21.7% Stake in Orange Bank; Increases Capital by EUR 230 Million Autor: PLX AI | 01.10.2021, 08:14 | | 70 0 | 0 01.10.2021, 08:14 | (PLX AI) – Orange announces EUR 230 million increase in capital for Orange Bank.Orange says Bank should significantly reduce its losses in 2021 thanks to an increase in Net Banking Income, up 57% in H1 2021 compared with H1 2020Orange also says to … (PLX AI) – Orange announces EUR 230 million increase in capital for Orange Bank.Orange says Bank should significantly reduce its losses in 2021 thanks to an increase in Net Banking Income, up 57% in H1 2021 compared with H1 2020Orange also says to … (PLX AI) – Orange announces EUR 230 million increase in capital for Orange Bank.

Orange says Bank should significantly reduce its losses in 2021 thanks to an increase in Net Banking Income, up 57% in H1 2021 compared with H1 2020

Orange also says to buy Groupama's 21.7% stake in Orange Bank; valuation details not disclosed

Orange also says to buy Groupama's 21.7% stake in Orange Bank; valuation details not disclosed

Groupama will remain a major commercial partner having extended the exclusivity granted to Orange Bank for everyday banking and consumer credit until 2028



