Nolato Q3 Sales Top Estimates as Integrated & Medical Solutions Compensate for Weaker Industrial Solutions Autor: PLX AI | 01.10.2021, 08:18 | | 49 0 | 0 01.10.2021, 08:18 | (PLX AI) – Nolato Q3 sales SEK 3,000 million vs. consensus estimates SEK 2,962 million.Q3 EBITA margin 11%Says Industrial Solutions business area disruptions have intensified and are expected to impact both the current and the fourth quarter of this … (PLX AI) – Nolato Q3 sales SEK 3,000 million vs. consensus estimates SEK 2,962 million.Q3 EBITA margin 11%Says Industrial Solutions business area disruptions have intensified and are expected to impact both the current and the fourth quarter of this … (PLX AI) – Nolato Q3 sales SEK 3,000 million vs. consensus estimates SEK 2,962 million.

Q3 EBITA margin 11%

Says Industrial Solutions business area disruptions have intensified and are expected to impact both the current and the fourth quarter of this year

Net sales for the third quarter are expected to be in line with last year and amount to around SEK 550 million, and to generate lower EBITA than last year in this business area

Medical Solutions’ net sales are expected to be close to SEK 1 billion for the third quarter. Volumes have continued to be adversely affected by postponed surgical operations in the third quarter, while there has also been a return to more normal inventory levels by more customers in other areas as restrictions have been eased or removed

Integrated Solutions’ net sales have performed above expectations in Q3, supported by continued strong volume growth in vaporizer heating products (VHP) and the EMC area.



Nolato Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Nolato Registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer