Solteq Plc's CEO Leaves His Position in January 2022

"I wish to thank Olli Väätäinen on behalf of the Board and the entire company for his significant contribution to the development of the company and leading towards profitable growth both domestically and internationally. I wish him success in the new challenges", concludes Markku Pietilä , Chairman of the Board of Solteq Plc.

HELSINKI, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO of Solteq Plc, Olli Väätäinen, has announced his resignation in order to assume a new position outside of Solteq. Väätäinen will continue in his current position as CEO of Solteq until the end of January 2022. The company will immediately start a process for finding a new CEO.

Olli Väätäinen has acted as the company's CEO since 2017 and prior to that, since 2015, as a member of the Board of Directors.

"Nearly five years ago, I got involved in the company's operational activities to solve challenges in profitability and growth. During my term, the company's profitability improved significantly and excellent opportunities for international growth were created. I feel that the task that I was assigned to has been completed. It is time to hand over the responsibility of developing the company further," summarizes Olli Väätäinen.

Solteq is a Nordic provider of IT services and software solutions specializing in the digitalization of business and industry-specific software. The key sectors in which the company has long term experience include retail, manufacturing, energy and services. The company operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland and the UK and employs over 600 professionals.

