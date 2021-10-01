checkAd

TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s Largest Clean Hydrogen Infrastructure Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 08:30  |  93   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930006084/en/

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), Air Liquide, and VINCI, are combining forces with other large international companies to sponsor the creation of the world’s largest fund exclusively dedicated to clean hydrogen infrastructure solutions. The fund aims to reach 1.5 billion euros and has already secured initial commitments of 800 million euros. Its objective is to accelerate the growth of the clean hydrogen ecosystem by investing in large strategic projects and leveraging the alliance of industrial and financial players.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu TotalEnergies!
Long
Basispreis 37,23€
Hebel 10,71
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 45,67€
Hebel 9,17
Ask 0,51
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The clean hydrogen infrastructure fund will invest in the entire value chain of renewable and low carbon hydrogen, in the most promising regions in the Americas, Asia and Europe. It will invest as a partner, alongside other key project developers and/or industry players, in large upstream and downstream clean hydrogen projects. Total commitments to the fund have already reached 800 million euros out of a target of around 1.5 billion euros at signature.

TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, and VINCI Concessions have been at the forefront of setting up and aggregating commitments to this clean hydrogen infrastructure fund. As anchor partners, fully committed to low carbon and renewable hydrogen development, each has pledged to invest 100 million euros. The fund will be managed by Hy24, a brand new 50/50 joint venture between Ardian, a world-leading private investment house and FiveT Hydrogen, a clean hydrogen enabling investment platform. The choice of this fund manager allows to merge with their similar initiative and to add Plug Power as an anchor partner, as well as Chart Industries and Baker Hughes joining together.

LOTTE Chemical has also confirmed its intention to participate as anchor investor, and is the first Asian company to join. The fund expects to attract further investments from large financial players, with AXA as anchor investor. Large international industrial players from North America and Europe, which are strongly committed to carbon neutrality, also intend to join the initiative as non-anchor partners, such as Groupe ADP, Ballard, EDF, and Schaeffler.

With solid industrial expertise and significant investment potential, the clean hydrogen infrastructure fund will have a unique capacity to unlock large scale projects under development and accelerate the scaling up of hydrogen markets. With the announced support of public policies and some use of debt financing, the fund should be able to contribute to the development of hydrogen projects with a total value of about 15 billion euros.

Seite 1 von 4
Total Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s Largest Clean Hydrogen Infrastructure Fund Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930006084/en/ TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), Air Liquide, and VINCI, are combining forces with other …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:26 UhrTotalEnergies Doubles its Recycled Plastic Production Capacity in France
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Verband: Weiter keine Entspannung an britischen Tankstellen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.09.21Sustainable Development in the Russian Arctic: TotalEnergies Commits to the Protection of Biodiversity in the Arctic LNG 2 Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21UBS stuft Totalenergies auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
29.09.21JPMORGAN stuft Totalenergies auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
29.09.21Aktien Europa: Erholung - Techwerte wieder gefragt nach jüngstem Rutsch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
29.09.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft Totalenergies auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.09.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft Totalenergies auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.09.21Offshore wind: TotalEnergies, Green Investment Group and RIDG Reveal West of Orkney ScotWind Bid in Scotland
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Mehr grüner Strom: Bei dieser Energieaktie könnte ich mir bald eine nachhaltige Kurserholung vorstellen!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare