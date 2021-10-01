checkAd

Mirovia AB: Mirovia acquires Traventus

01.10.2021
Mirovia AB: Mirovia acquires Traventus

01.10.2021 / 08:31
Mirovia acquires Traventus, thus investing further in the ERP sector

1 October 2021

Today Mirovia Group entered an agreement to acquire the business consultants Traventus AB, thereby further strengthening its business within ERP.

The collaboration with Traventus will begin in the autumn of 2021. Traventus was founded in 2012 and is one of Sweden's leading specialists in Visma's ERP systems. They offer comprehensive solutions for the ERP systems Visma Business, Visma.net ERP and Visma SPCS with a total of 30 employees. In 2020, Traventus turnover amounted to SEK 27.8 million with an EBITDA of SEK 6.7 million, of which almost 40% were income of a recurring nature. Traventus has over 300 customers and operates from Malmö, Stockholm, Helsingborg and Växjö, in Sweden.

"We see great potential in our continued expansion towards becoming an increasingly larger player in the ERP field. We believe that satisfied employees generate satisfied customers, which in turn create great revenue. Together with Mirovia and our new sister companies in the group, we will be able to develop Traventus further. Together we are strong. I am personally proud, happy and very expectant of the future"says Mikael Björk, CEO of Traventus.

"We are excited to welcome Traventus into the Mirovia family. Their expertise in Visma's various business systems together with their entrepreneurial thinking and understanding of business fits well into our model and complements our overall offering within ERP. Together with the fact that they work digitally and focus on their employees' well-being, we are convinced of their continued success"says Andreas Ekblom, Vice President at Mirovia.

"We have started our financial year on a strong note and have doubled our acquisition capacity since last year. This is a clear sign that our efforts have borne fruit", says Sebastian Karlsson, CEO of Mirovia.

For more information, please contact:
Sebastian Karlsson, CEO and Co-founder, on e-mail sebastian@mirovia.io
www.mirovia.io

About Mirovia
Mirovia is a Nordic group that invests in entrepreneurial companies that offer software solutions and niche IT services. Mirovia was founded in 2020 with the goal of being an active owner and business partner of small and medium-sized companies that have continued autonomy of their operations. Mirovia Group's turnover amounted to over SEK 300 million pro forma in 2020.

This information is such information that Mirovia AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact persons, for publication on October 1, 2021 at 08:31.


