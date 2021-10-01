checkAd

Release RCI Banque’s General Assembly approves €930.6m special payment

October 1st, 2021

RCI Banque’s General Assembly approves €930.6m special payment

Following ECB decision on July 23rd, 2021 not to extend dividend limitations beyond September 30th, 2021, RCI General Assembly approved a payment from retained earnings for EUR 930 600 000, in line with company’s intentions communicated earlier this year.

RCI Banque reported a total capital ratio at 19.79 % as of 30th June 2021 (of which CET1 ratio at 17.01%). Following special payment representing 2.65 % of June 2021 risk weighted assets, capital ratios will return to pre-pandemic levels.


Contacts



Analysts and Investors

Financial Communication
+ 33(0) 1 76 88 81 74
contact_investor@rcibanque.com

About RCI Banque S.A.:

Created and wholly owned by Renault Group, RCI Banque S.A. is a French bank specializing in automotive financings and services for the customers and dealership networks of Renault Group (Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Renault Samsung Motors and Lada) worldwide, the Nissan group (Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun) mainly in Europe, Brazil, Argentina and South Korea and through joint ventures in Russia and India, and Mitsubishi Motors in the Netherlands.

RCI Bank and Services has been the new commercial identity of RCI Banque S.A. since February 2016.

With 3,800 employees in 36 countries, the group financed over 1.5 million contracts (for new and used vehicles) in 2020 and sold more than 4.6 million services.

At end-December 2020, average performing assets stood at €46.9 billion in financing and pre-tax income at €1.003 million.

RCI Bank and Services has rolled out a deposits collection business in seven countries since 2012. At end-December 2020, net collected deposits totaled €20.5 billion, or 43% of the company's net assets.

Find out more about RCI Bank and Services: www.rcibs.com

Follow us on Twitter:  @RCIBS


