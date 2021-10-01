Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gets $94 Million Contract from U.S. Marine Corps (PLX AI) – Kongsberg gets contract to deliver Remote Weapon System (RWS) with 30mm canon, as part of the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) program. The contract has a potential value of USD 94 million



