Kongsberg Gets $94 Million Contract from U.S. Marine Corps
(PLX AI) – Kongsberg gets contract to deliver Remote Weapon System (RWS) with 30mm canon, as part of the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) program. The contract has a potential value of USD 94 million
