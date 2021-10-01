Bayer’s Gadovist (Gadobutrol) at a Reduced Dose Demonstrates Non-Inferiority Compared to a Standard Dose of Gadoterate for CNS Imaging Autor: PLX AI | 01.10.2021, 08:32 | | 70 0 | 0 01.10.2021, 08:32 | (PLX AI) – Bayer says Gadovist (Gadobutrol) at a Reduced Dose Demonstrates Non-Inferiority Compared to a Standard Dose of Gadoterate for CNS Imaging.Phase IV LEADER-75 study showed 25 percent reduction in standard dose of gadobutrol is non-inferior … (PLX AI) – Bayer says Gadovist (Gadobutrol) at a Reduced Dose Demonstrates Non-Inferiority Compared to a Standard Dose of Gadoterate for CNS Imaging.Phase IV LEADER-75 study showed 25 percent reduction in standard dose of gadobutrol is non-inferior … (PLX AI) – Bayer says Gadovist (Gadobutrol) at a Reduced Dose Demonstrates Non-Inferiority Compared to a Standard Dose of Gadoterate for CNS Imaging.

Phase IV LEADER-75 study showed 25 percent reduction in standard dose of gadobutrol is non-inferior to gadoterate full dose in improvement of visualization imaging parameters

Diagnostic equivalence of the two contrast regimens was confirmed by a post hoc analysis

The study data was presented at this year’s hybrid annual meeting of the European Society for Neuroradiology (ESNR), taking place in Geneva Bayer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



