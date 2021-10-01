Bayer’s Gadovist (Gadobutrol) at a Reduced Dose Demonstrates Non-Inferiority Compared to a Standard Dose of Gadoterate for CNS Imaging
- (PLX AI) – Bayer says Gadovist (Gadobutrol) at a Reduced Dose Demonstrates Non-Inferiority Compared to a Standard Dose of Gadoterate for CNS Imaging.
- Phase IV LEADER-75 study showed 25 percent reduction in standard dose of gadobutrol is non-inferior to gadoterate full dose in improvement of visualization imaging parameters
- Diagnostic equivalence of the two contrast regimens was confirmed by a post hoc analysis
- The study data was presented at this year’s hybrid annual meeting of the European Society for Neuroradiology (ESNR), taking place in Geneva
