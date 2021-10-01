checkAd

DGAP-DD Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2021, 08:50  |  38   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.10.2021 / 08:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Wilder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KBX1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
93.0117 EUR 86035.78 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
93.0117 EUR 86035.78 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/09/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


01.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70353  01.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237419&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Knorr-Bremse Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 01.10.2021 / 08:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AGROB Immobilien AG; Bieter: RFR InvestCo 1 S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG veröffentlicht den konsolidierten Finanzbericht zum 1. ...
DGAP-News: Verkaufsverhandlungen bzgl. Voltabox-Beteiligung abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 mit positivem EBITDA ab und gibt ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE übernimmt Match2One, eine schwedische Self-Serve-Plattform für ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces bond buyback results in the amount of €411 million
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of CytoTools AG votes for dismissal of all Supervisory Board members
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Interim Results
DGAP-Adhoc: Wechsel im Vorstandsvorsitz der Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:59 UhrDEUTSCHE BANK stuft Knorr-Bremse auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
08:50 UhrDGAP-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
29.09.21Ideas Daily TV: DAX rauscht deutlich in die Tiefe / Marktidee: Knorr-Bremse
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
28.09.21DGAP-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
28.09.21DGAP-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
28.09.21DGAP-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
28.09.21DGAP-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
27.09.21JPMORGAN stuft Knorr-Bremse auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
16.09.21UBS stuft Knorr-Bremse auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen