DGAP-News artnet AG: artnet announces NFT sale for autumn season, strong sales on artnet Auctions and artnet News

DGAP-News: artnet AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
artnet AG: artnet announces NFT sale for autumn season, strong sales on artnet Auctions and artnet News

01.10.2021 / 08:45
artnet announces NFT sale for autumn season, strong sales on artnet Auctions and artnet News

- Non-Fungible Token (NFT) sale will be launched this fall with an exceptional advisory board

- 20% increase in the value of transactions sold on artnet Auctions compared to the previous year

- Sales increases by 94% for artnet News in August

Berlin / New York, October 1, 2021 - artnet AG, the leading provider of online art auctions, art market data and news, announces NFT sale for fall season. artnet will launch the sale with important NFT artists. "With 5.7 million users and more than 16 million pageviews per month, artnet is perfectly positioned to lead the NFT space. We want to bridge the gap between the crypto community and the world of fine arts," said Colleen Cash, Vice President artnet Auctions.

artnet also establishes an advisory board of NFT industry experts made up of market and opinion leaders in the field.

artnet is one of the pioneers of the digital art market and was the first company to offer online sales of fine arts. Today, artnet Auctions hosts more than 70 curated auctions annually, featuring a range of coveted modern and contemporary art, prints and photographs. It offers collectors strategic buying and selling opportunities throughout the year. As of the end of August, the value of transactions sold on artnet Auctions had increased by 20% to 18.5 million USD, compared to the previous year and revenues by 15% to 3.6 million USD.

Advertising revenues increased by 31% to 3.1 million, as compared to last year. In August alone, sales for artnet News had increased by 94% to 0.4 million USD, as compared to last year. "We expect increased growth rates for all segments, especially with regard to our online platform for art auctions and NFT sales. The use of our unique data and analysis, the transparency, trust and the ease of purchase that artnet offers, will contribute to our growth", said Jacob Pabst, CEO of artnet.

