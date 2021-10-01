checkAd

DGAP-News The Cureus portfolio continues to grow - c. 870 new care places created in Q3 2021

DGAP-News: Cureus GmbH / Key word(s): Real Estate/Quarterly / Interim Statement
The Cureus portfolio continues to grow - c. 870 new care places created in Q3 2021

The Cureus portfolio continues to grow - c. 870 new care places created in Q3 2021

- Eight projects broke ground between July and September 2021

- Latest projects comprise additional 578 inpatient care places, 15 serviced apartments, 36 outpatient care places, 36 outpatient assisted living places, 70 community living places

- Completion of 160 care places in Mönchengladbach and Wuppertal in September 2021

- Various operators on board with long-term leases

- The new properties fuel the organic growth of Cureus and will remain in the company's own portfolio

- In-depth study on the care home real estate market to be published on 5 October 2021.

Hamburg, 1 October 2021. Cureus GmbH - the specialist for system care homes - continued to expand its German-wide real estate portfolio in Q3 2021. In addition to two completed projects, the company also reported the start of eight further projects at six locations on previously secured sites in the three months from July to September 2021. The company has thus completed 160 inpatient care places and started the construction of over 700 new units; including inpatient care places (578 units), day care places (36 units), serviced living (15 units), an outpatient assisted living group (10 units) and community living places (70 units). All of these developments will be retained by the company after completion. Long-term leases have already been agreed with selected operating partners.

Management underlines great demand on the care home real estate market - the Cureus portfolio continues to expand

"We are currently building a large proportion of the care places that Germany will urgently need over the next few years", says Christian Möhrke, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Cureus. "Our scalable system approach makes it possible to create large numbers of attractive, high-quality care properties in a short period of time. As a proactive company, we are responding to demographic change and the need to replace existing care properties. In our approach, we have optimized the construction costs and the operating costs that are important for the operators through various measures, which makes system care properties particularly attractive for our operator partners because they enable highly economical operation. Last but not least, our approach also benefits residents".

