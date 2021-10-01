SPORTOTTAL AG: Year-on-year improvement in result

checkAd

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Orders for projects in the VENUES segment

- Loss almost halved year-on-year

- Sales revenue down due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic

- Sales revenue at € 8.3 million, EBIT at € -3.7 million

Cologne, 30 September 2021. In the first half of the year, the operating business of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN DE000A1EMG56 / WKN A1EMG5) continued to be impacted by the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions. No sporting events were held for several months and Porsche Experience trips had to be cancelled. As a consequence, SPORTTOTAL AG realized sale revenue of € 8.3 million in the first half of 2021, reflecting a further year-on-year reduction (H1 2020: € 12.9 million). Despite the lower level of sales revenue, the company succeeded in significantly limiting EBIT losses to a level of € -3.7 million (H1 2020: € -6.4 million). Among other factors, this was made possible by the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race, which was again held as usual in the first half of the year, as well as by the consistent implementation of internal cost savings.

LIVE segment massively affected by restrictions

The LIVE segment was highly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Events were postponed or not held, and Porsche Experience trips were cancelled. Sales revenue reached just € 0.9 million (H1 2020: € 9.8 million), and EBIT amounted to € +0.1 million (H1 2020: € +0.2 million).

DIGITAL segment improves EBIT
The DIGITAL segment realized a significant improvement in sales revenue to a level of € 6.4 million (H1 2020: € 2.8 million), particularly thanks to the staging of the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race, which was held as usual in the first half of the year. In conjunction with the implementation of internal cost-saving measures, EBIT thereby improved to € -2.7 million (H1 2020: € -4.3 million).

