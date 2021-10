SCA Fundamentals Too Strong to Ignore, Kepler Says, Upgrading to Buy Autor: PLX AI | 01.10.2021, 08:52 | | 38 0 | 0 01.10.2021, 08:52 | (PLX AI) – SCA fundamentals are too strong to ignore, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, raising the stock to buy from hold. Price target raised to SEK 172 from SEK 170A recent decline in the share price is puzzling and presents a good opportunity … (PLX AI) – SCA fundamentals are too strong to ignore, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, raising the stock to buy from hold. Price target raised to SEK 172 from SEK 170A recent decline in the share price is puzzling and presents a good opportunity … (PLX AI) – SCA fundamentals are too strong to ignore, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, raising the stock to buy from hold.

Price target raised to SEK 172 from SEK 170

A recent decline in the share price is puzzling and presents a good opportunity to take a position in a quality company, Kepler said

SCA should post record-high results in Q3 and Q4: Kepler

Meanwhile, the positive long-term earnings trend should continue, and SCA should post its second-highest result in company history next year: Kepler



