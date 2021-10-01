Engineering and IT conference 2021 in Chemnitz with a focus on transformation

Berlin, 1 October, 2021 - Globalization, digitization and climate change are calling for significant changes in society and the modern world of work. The change is particularly evident in the automotive industry, which is in the greatest upheaval in its history. It is the task of companies and their employees to help shape this change and to initiate the resulting reforms in good time.

At this year's engineering and IT conference of Hans-Böckler-Foundation and IG Metall in Chemnitz (09/29 - 10/01) experts from companies, works councils and science discuss possible solutions in order to set up the necessary processes together and to make the transformation successful and sustainable. Dr. Uwe Horn, Member of the Board of Management and Labor Director at IAV, and Mark Bäcker, Chairman of the General Works Council at IAV, will give impulse presentations to get you started on the two days of the conference.

As an overall solution provider for the automotive industry, IAV is at the forefront of the impact of the massive and rapid changes in the industry. Transformation is the key lever for IAV to successfully manage the profound change in the company. The topic of qualification is of central importance here. In spring, IAV and IG Metall agreed on a comprehensive budget for the qualification of their employees as part of an in-house wage contract for the company. It is crucial to respond more quickly to changing market conditions in the future and to focus qualification and recruiting activities on future fields.

Transformation at IAV successful and diverse

In addition to the individual transformation, the change at IAV takes place on a team level both independently and in an organized form. The Works Council and IG Metall provide great support here, and have made quick decisions and their pragmatic implementation possible in the employment service. Since this summer, the transformation process has been managed holistically by an agile "project office" with representatives of all relevant stakeholders at IAV.