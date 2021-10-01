Fisker Inc. to Establish Specialty Engineering Division in United Kingdom; David King to Run New Operation

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced the establishment of The Fisker Magic Works, its UK-based specialty vehicle engineering and development division. This newly created operation will focus on low-volume, rapid-development vehicle programs and specialized versions of the Fisker portfolio. The Fisker Magic Works will instill futuristic design, technology and innovation into high-profile products supporting the mainstream business.

Fisker Inc. today announced the establishment of The Fisker Magic Works, its UK-based specialty vehicle engineering and development division. Highly respected industry veteran, David King, will lead the new division as senior vice president of engineering. This newly created operation will focus on low-volume, rapid-development vehicle programs and specialized versions of the Fisker portfolio. The Fisker Magic Works will instill futuristic design, technology and innovation into high-profile products supporting the mainstream business. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fisker also confirmed it is hiring respected industry veteran David King as senior vice president of engineering to lead this new UK-based operation. Most recently, David served as vice president and chief special operations officer at Aston Martin Lagonda.

“We are on full speed to deliver four distinct vehicle lines by 2025, driving innovation forward and pushing radical new ideas into the global car market,” says Fisker CEO and Chairman, Henrik Fisker. “The Fisker Magic Works provides us with an opportunity to create sustainable and fantastic vehicles outside the confines of established industry segments. Bringing on David King further strengthens our engineering and creative expertise, and I’ve already assigned him two exciting projects which will showcase our capability in highly specialized materials and technologies designed especially for the eco-conscious automotive enthusiast.”

In addition to this new commitment to the UK, earlier this year, Fisker confirmed London would be the location for the company’s first UK brand experience center. The Fisker Ocean is on target for a Nov. 17, 2022 start of production, with deliveries to the UK commencing during 2023.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to create a new engineering center dedicated to bringing amazing ideas to life,” said David King. “Having spent my career working on vehicles with high displacement gasoline engines, I am relishing working with the design and engineering freedom that electrification provides.”