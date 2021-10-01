checkAd

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. Announces New Contracts with Three US Physician Practices, Expansion of Texas Medicaid Coverage

HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed contracts with three new primary care physician practices in Texas to provide its iUGO Care platform to their chronic disease patients.

“We are pleased to announce that we are adding three new physician practices in Texas to our iUGO Care platform,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. “These primary care physician practices will be using our iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) modules. We expect to onboard over 1,500 patients with these clients at an average revenue of $60 USD per patient per month. Onboarding with all three clients will begin this month and is expected to be completed later this quarter.”

“We have seen a significant increase in demand for our solutions in Texas in response to the new Texas Medicaid guidelines that took effect September 1, 2021,” continued Dr. Crossley. “Under the new guidelines, Texas Medicaid has expanded the clinical conditions eligible for remote patient monitoring reimbursement to include congestive heart failure, end-stage solid organ disease (heart, liver, kidney, lung, pancreas), organ transplant, and conditions requiring mechanical ventilation. While the federal Medicare program already included these conditions and several others, Texas Medicaid previously only provided coverage for remote monitoring of patients with hypertension and diabetes. The recent expansion of the Texas Medicaid remote patient monitoring program is consistent with the trends we’ve observed in the US healthcare market to increase both the reimbursement amounts available and the scope of virtual care programs aimed at chronic disease patients. As the coronavirus Delta variant continues to overwhelm US hospitals, community physicians are being urged to keep their chronic disease patients out of the ER and ICU by proactively managing their conditions using virtual care. There is a real sense of urgency among our clients to onboard their patients quickly to help keep them healthy and at home through what most healthcare professionals expect will be a very difficult fall and winter for hospitals due to the combined threat of the Delta variant and flu season. Using iUGO Care dramatically reduces the risk of hospitalization due to the complications typically seen in chronic disease patients, helping to keep these patients from adding to the strain on an already overburdened acute care system.”

