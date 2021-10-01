Reliq Health Technologies Inc. Announces New Contracts with Three US Physician Practices, Expansion of Texas Medicaid Coverage

HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed contracts with three new primary care physician practices in Texas to provide its iUGO Care platform to their chronic disease patients.



“We are pleased to announce that we are adding three new physician practices in Texas to our iUGO Care platform,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. “These primary care physician practices will be using our iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) modules. We expect to onboard over 1,500 patients with these clients at an average revenue of $60 USD per patient per month. Onboarding with all three clients will begin this month and is expected to be completed later this quarter.”