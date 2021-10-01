checkAd

Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM has a new name: Brockhaus Technologies

DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM has a new name: Brockhaus Technologies

01.10.2021 / 09:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BCM has a new name: Brockhaus Technologies

- The new name underscores the company's business model and its focus as a technology group

- Unchanged focus on acquiring high-margin, high-growth technology champions in the German Mittelstand

- Acquisition of digital platform business Bikeleasing planned to be completed in Q4 2021

Frankfurt am Main, October 1, 2021. Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42), a long-term oriented technology group focused on acquiring high-margin, high-growth technology champions in the German Mittelstand, is being renamed Brockhaus Technologies AG.

As of September 30, Brockhaus Capital Management AG is rebranding as Brockhaus Technologies AG. The new name clearly underscores the business model of the group, which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Brockhaus Technologies acquires Mittelstand champions - high-margin and high-growth small and medium-sized companies based in Germany that are leaders in innovation and technology.

"For us, the rebranding represents another big step toward becoming a fully integrated technology group. We take champions to the next level, make them even better, even stronger, and more successful. We can draw on over 20 years' experience. For enterpreneuers, we can provide not only our expertise , but also the support of a strong network. At the same time, we can offer investors through our public listing a gateway into these non-listed, private growth champions", says Marco Brockhaus, CEO of Brockhaus Technologies.

Brockhaus Technologies provides its subsidiaries with active and strategic support in achieving profitable, long-term growth with their B2B business models, both across different industries and internationally.

The company is set to grow by another subsidiary in the fourth quarter of 2021 with its planned acquisition of Bikeleasing, which is among the leading digital platforms for the facilitation and management of B2B (bike) leasing contracts. For Brockhaus Technologies, this is the third majority acquisition since it acquired sensor-technology specialist Palas and IT security specialist IHSE. The planned closing of the transaction remains subject to financing obtained as well as a number of conditions precedent.

