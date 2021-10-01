Orano Acquires Daher’s Nuclear Activities in Germany and the United States

The planned acquisition, which was the subject of an agreement signed on March 4, 2021 1 , has been pending the usual authorizations, in particular with regard to foreign investment and merger control. The regulatory authorities having issued a favorable opinion, the acquisition is now effective.

The Orano group today confirms the acquisition by Orano Nuclear Packages and Services (Orano NPS) of Daher group’s German nuclear activities – Daher Nuclear Technologies Gmbh (DNT) – and its United States subsidiary TLI Inc. (TLI).

In order to anchor these new activities within the Orano group, the former Daher companies will be renamed: DNT will become Orano NCS and TLI will become Orano TLI.

By making these acquisitions, Orano NPS will benefit from additional know-how, a broader range of products and services, and an extended geographic footprint, particularly in Germany and the U.S.

DNT and its subsidiary TLI have proven expertise in the transport of nuclear materials and in packaging engineering, especially in the Front End of the nuclear fuel cycle. In Germany, DNT's teams have specific skills in rail transport management and waste storage.

The two companies employ about 100 employees in total in Germany (Hanau and Leese) and in the U.S. (Fulton, Maryland, and Kevil, Kentucky). Through its increased global presence and now more than 1,000 employees, Orano NPS can expand customer services to meet an even broader range of needs.

Incorporating DNT and TLI is part of the Orano group's strategy to strengthen its competencies in its core business. With this second acquisition in less than a year, the Orano group continues to make targeted acquisitions enhancing its leading role with stakeholders in the nuclear energy industry, which remains the main source of low-carbon energy in Europe and the United States.

Frédéric de Agostini, President of Orano NPS: “I would like to welcome our German and American colleagues from DNT and TLI with whom we are happy to start a new cycle of growth. The joint mobilization of our teams with high levels of expertise and know-how in engineering and transport will allow us to bring even more value to our customers by expanding our range of products and services, while consolidating our international presence, particularly with our European and American customers."

Olaf Oldiges, Managing Director of DNT: “We are delighted to be joining forces with a global player in the nuclear industry such as Orano. The teams will now be able to leverage the experience and expertise developed in Europe and the U.S. as part of Orano NPS.”

Amir Vexler, CEO of Orano USA, President of TN Americas: “We are very pleased to welcome the TLI teams. Their proven expertise and their compatible portfolio boost the added value we can deliver to our customers, especially at this time when the industry is seeking the strong performance and certainty we bring to every project."

About Orano NPS

Orano NPS, a business subsidiary of Orano previously known as Orano TN, has more than 60 years of experience providing nuclear packaging and transportation solutions for customers worldwide. Globally, Orano conducts more than 5,000 shipments of used nuclear fuel and radioactive material packages, while meeting the highest international security requirements.

About Daher

Daher is an aircraft manufacturer and an industry and service equipment supplier. Daher asserts its leadership in three main businesses: aircraft manufacturing, aerospace equipment and systems, logistics and supply chain services with a turnover of 1.1 billion euros in 2020. With the stability provided by its family ownership, Daher has been committed to innovation since its creation in 1863. Today, present in 13 countries, Daher is a leader in Industry 4.0, designing and developing value-added solutions for its industrial partners.

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges.

Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle.

Every day, the Orano group’s 16,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

1 A press release was issued on March 5 regarding this agreement.

