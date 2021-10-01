Swedbank Falls as Danske Sees NII Disappointment in Downgrade
(PLX AI) – Swedbank shares were down 1.5% in early trading after Danske downgraded the stock to hold from buy.Swedbank's value won't be unlocked until net interest income starts to show momentum, the analysts saidThird-quarter net interest income is …
(PLX AI) – Swedbank shares were down 1.5% in early trading after Danske downgraded the stock to hold from buy.Swedbank's value won't be unlocked until net interest income starts to show momentum, the analysts saidThird-quarter net interest income is …
- (PLX AI) – Swedbank shares were down 1.5% in early trading after Danske downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
- Swedbank's value won't be unlocked until net interest income starts to show momentum, the analysts said
- Third-quarter net interest income is likely to disappoint, Danske said
- Swedbank is attractive because of structurally high profitability, and the stock is inexpensive, but there are no triggers to unlock the value as long as net interest income is not performing, the analysts said
- Price target cut to SEK 187 from SEK 190
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare